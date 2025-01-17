Sun Family Foundation gifts $50 million more toward Hoag campus in Irvine

David and Diana Sun have gifted $50 million more to Hoag through their Sun Family Foundation.

The Sun Family Foundation has doubled its donation to Hoag’s expansion in Irvine.

Hoag announced this week the receipt of a second $50-million donation from philanthropists David and Diana Sun through their foundation for the construction of the Sun Family Campus, named in their honor.

The new gift doubles their donation from 2022, and officials said the $100 million total represents the largest contribution from a family to the Boldly Hoag campaign. The Suns are Irvine residents.

“The most important part of giving is the gesture of making the gift and action behind it,” said Diana Sun, a former board member of the Hoag Hospital Foundation who now serves on the Boldly Hoag Executive Committee, in a news release. “There’s a Chinese saying that talks about how individual grains of sand can be gathered to form a tower. Our gift is what we can give. Regardless of the amount, when many come together to give what they can, they can build something exceptional.”

The Sun Family Campus is scheduled to be completed in 2026. (Courtesy of Hoag Hospital Foundation)

The Sun Family Campus in Irvine is projected to be completed in 2026. It will include renovations to existing facilities, as well as the creation of clinical inpatient and outpatient spaces for cancer and digestive care, women’s health and advanced surgical procedures.

Projected to cost $1 billion, the expansion features six new buildings, 155 inpatient beds and 120,000 square feet of ambulatory facilities. Highlights of the new space include a hybrid operating room, dedicated urgent care for cancer patients and expanded birthing suites.

The Sun Family Complex will encompass the Sun Family Campus hospital and adjacent Hoag Health Center Irvine — Sand Canyon, which are both on Sand Canyon Avenue.

“The Sun Family Foundation’s giving is empowering Hoag to revolutionize health care to serve countless people through sophisticated facilities, trailblazing physicians and forward-thinking clinical research,” said Caroline Pereira, president of the Hoag Hospital Foundation, in the release. “We are so grateful to Diana and David Sun and their family for the commitment they have shown to their community.”