Despite fatal shooting of homicide suspect at Newport Beach Pier, local businesses retain sense of security

A chase ended at the Newport Beach Pier followed by a police-involved shooting nearby shops and cafes.

A chase that ended in the fatal police shooting of a Menifee man wanted for homicide after his vehicle sped down Newport Beach Pier Saturday shocked the community. But it didn’t appear to alter the sense of security at local businesses or shake their trust in law enforcement’s ability to keep them safe.

Investigators had identified Jose Velasquez, 45, as the the primary suspect in the death of 38-year-old Storm Wolf. The Temecula resident was found dead inside of a pickup truck after officers in Menifee responded to reports of gunfire at about 2:40 a.m. Saturday.

Velasquez fled to Santa Ana, where local police attempted to arrest him during a traffic stop at about 6 a.m. Instead, he led them in a pursuit for about an hour.

Footage captured by bystanders and posted on social media shows a small Honda SUV tailed by SAPD patrol cars and racing past at least two dozen people who were out strolling or fishing at about 7 a.m. It reaches the end of the pier, and then its driver side door opens. Multiple gunshots ring out immediately afterward.

Velasquez was the only person in the Honda and died at the scene of the shooting, police said. No bystanders or officers were hurt, Santa Ana Police Officer Natalie Garcia said.

Some people who were on the pier as the chase and shooting unfolded stopped inside nearby shops and cafes afterward while processing what they had witnessed. One customer at Seaside Donuts Bakery told employee Sandy Bun he was with his 4-year-old son as shots were fired, she told the Daily Pilot Monday.

Police and district attorney’s investigators closed the pier to the public for hours as they canvassed the area. Detectives recovered a firearm.

But whether they were curious or completely oblivious, visitors seemed mostly undeterred by the heavy police presence at the pier, according Bun and many others working at nearby businesses. Most stayed open, and for them the day unfolded just like any other Saturday at the beach.

The weekend’s dramatic events did remain a topic of discussion at cafes and pubs adjacent to the pier. Newport Beach resident Jim Gibbons traded observations gleaned from social media footage and word of mouth with other locals at Stag Bar + Kitchen Monday afternoon.

Gibbons said he believed the shooting was an isolated incident and pointed out that those involved “weren’t Newport Beach people.” He added that the pier attracts visitors all year long and he believes local law enforcement have succeeded in ensuring it remains a safe place for everyone.

“After what happened, I feel as safe as I ever have,” Gibbons said. “The cops got this.”

Bun was similarly unshaken by what took place on Saturday. She said she was more worried about the tipsy, occasionally aggressive bar hoppers and others who wander into the 24-hour doughnut shop at night.

“I still feel safe, but I still have some concerns too,” Bun said.