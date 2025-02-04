Chilean national charged with residential burglary, vandalism in Newport Beach
A Chilean national was charged Tuesday with breaking into a Newport Beach home.
Cristopher Andres Ramirezsilva, 30, of Santiago, Chile, was charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of vandalism, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
He also faces a sentencing enhancement for acting in concert with two or more people to take or destroy any property.
Police received a report about 9 p.m. Friday of a residential burglary in progress in the area of East Coast Highway and Pelican Point, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.
Officers, along with a K-9 unit and a Huntington Beach Police Department helicopter, quickly established a perimeter around a residence.
