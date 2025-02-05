Veteran Newport Beach police officer becomes the department’s newest chief

Newport Beach announced Wednesday the promotion of Dave Miner, a 22-year veteran of the police department, to the role of chief.

A 22-year veteran of the Newport Beach Police Department became its newest chief Wednesday.

Dave Miner was officially promoted to the role, Newport Beach officials said in a news release. He has been serving as acting chief of police since his predecessor, Joe Cartwright, retired at the end of 2024.

Miner holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and joined NBPD in 2002. He had served as the deputy chief in charge of the detective and patrol/traffic divisions prior to his promotion. He’s now the 12th chief to serve the city and will be oversee 235 employees.

Advertisement

“Dave is an exemplary public safety officer and leader who has earned the respect and trust of his staff and the community,” City Manager Grace Leung stated. “He is a natural fit to lead the department into a new era as we develop and deploy new crime-fighting technologies and implement quality-of-life initiatives.”

Miner’s appointment comes as Newport Beach is shifting its strategies on homelessness to lean more on enforcement of anti-camping laws. In December, the department added three new homeless liaison officers assigned to conduct outreach and respond to calls involving people on the street, raising the total to four.

The department is also in the process of modernizing its security infrastructure. It opened its Crime Information Center in January, and is connecting with residents and business owners willing to give them access to their surveillance cameras via an app called Fusus. The city has also installed 69 automated license plate readers, which can alert dispatchers if a stolen or suspicious vehicle passes by. NBPD is also developing a new drone program, which officials will propose to the City Council for consideration at its next meeting, Feb. 25.