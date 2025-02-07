Newport Beach’s new police chief updates community on incorporation of tech and more

The Newport Beach Police Department is in the early stages of developing a drone program, noting that one of the benefits drones offer is that they can enter dangerous situations without risking officer safety. Above, a drone maneuvers through the windows of an SUV during a June 2024 demonstration by Fountain Valley Police.

Newport Beach Police Chief Dave Miner gave the community an update on the incorporation of modern technology to the department’s crime fighting and increased enforcement of anti-camping laws to tackle homelessness during a special meeting last Friday, Jan. 31.

Among the new additions to the police force’s technology, Miner said, are 69 automated license plate readers, which went online in October.

In July the City Council approved a $1.4-million contract with Flock Safety for the installation of 69 of the devices. They monitor critical intersections throughout the city 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The equipment has already helped detectives identify and arrest people suspected of burglaries in Newport Beach, Miner said. It has also been used to spot people wanted in connection with carjackings and other violent felonies as they enter the city.

“I’ve talked to our chief and I’ve talked to our lieutenant,” Mayor Joe Stapleton said. “They say this is the single best technology they’ve seen in the field, maybe in a generation.”

Privacy advocates have criticized the adoption of automated license plate readers for contributing to a growing network of constant surveillance at the expense of privacy. Miner noted that the cameras do not record the people inside vehicles and said the data collected by them is well-guarded.

Miner said the department is in the beginning phases of developing a drone program.

Officials are reviewing potential contractors to supply the flying reconnaissance equipment, and police expect to present a contract to the City Council for review at their meeting on Feb. 25. If it is approved, the equipment could be deployed within 90 days.

The drones can act as robotic, highly maneuverable first responders and enter dangerous situations without risking officer safety. They are also useful in sting operations and numerous other applications.

If the plan is approved, five drone operators could be prepositioned at strategic points in the city, Miner said.

In addition, the police chief said the department celebrated the launch of its Crime Information Center in January. It’s staffed by three civilian detectives trained to use data gleaned by automated license plate readers, drones, body-worn cameras, cellphone tower records, social media and more to aid investigators and patrol officers.

Finally, Miner noted that the department has added three homeless liaison officers to the department’s quality of life team, bringing the total number to four.

In August, the City Council voted to augment anti-camping laws as a way to compel homeless people to either relocate or try to find a spot in a shelter or supportive housing. The quality of life team conducts outreach in addition to responding to calls involving people who live on the street.

Miner credited the additions of the quality of life team with an apparent reduction in the number of homeless people recorded living in Newport Beach. A survey conducted by the nonprofit City Net in January 2024 found as many as 71 homeless people in the community while one performed in November by People Assisting the Homeless identified just 11.