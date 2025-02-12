Laguna Art Museum aims to raise $1 million through ‘Every Single One’ campaign

Laguna Art Museum will invite donors to paint their names on the wall in late April as part of the “Every Single One” fundraiser.

Laguna Art Museum is reaching out to the local community and art lovers everywhere to support the longstanding institution, which is hoping to hit a target of $1 million through its “Every Single One” campaign.

The campaign, which launched in November, will include a temporary exhibit on the exterior of the building. Those who donate at least $250 will be given a designated space to paint their name on the wall, where the collection of contributors will remain on display for a few weeks until the facade is painted over and restored.

Donors will be invited to paint the facade between Friday, April 25, and Sunday, April 27.

“We are so excited for this opportunity to work with the community and to see our community’s names added right onto our museum,” said Julie Perlin Lee, the executive director of the museum. “... It is really for the beautification of our museum and the beautification of our city. Once everybody comes together in this crescendo and this exciting way, we’ll be able to celebrate for a couple weeks and see the names there before they’re painted over and the building beautified for hopefully many, many more years to come.

“When the community drives by, we want you to know that your name is still there. You’re still part of our museum, and we’re so proud of our community, and we want our community to be so proud of us.”

Perlin Lee added that the donations would help additional projects, including upgrades to acoustic tiles that would aid with audibility for music, programs and tours. The museum is also working on accessibility issues inside, she said. Community programs remain a focal point.

Laguna Beach continues its countdown to the century mark, as the city was incorporated in 1927.

The inhabitants of the art colony have striven to exhibit and gather in the presence of art for longer still, which led to the founding of the Laguna Beach Art Assn. in 1918.

Wendy Aird, a trustee of Laguna Art Museum, shared a bit of this history while highlighting the fundraising effort on Tuesday evening at a meeting of the City Council.

“The art gallery was not only for exhibitions, but it was also for a place for the community to gather,” Aird said. “In the [19]20s, they found this was so successful, that they had to get a bigger building, and [plein air painter] Anna Hills went out and got the money.

“The next building was built on the corner of Cliff and [Pacific Coast Highway], as many know. For the next 50 years, this association was successful, and in the ’70s changed the name to Laguna Art Museum.”