Costa Mesa police seek possible additional victims of assault suspect

Peter Michael Mejia, 27, of Redlands was arrested by Costa Mesa police Monday for alleged lewd acts with minors he met on social media. Additional victims are being sought.

Costa Mesa police reached out to the public Wednesday to identify possible additional victims of a man suspected of committing lewd acts with a pair of teenage girls.

Peter Michael Mejia, 27, of Redlands, was arrested Monday in Beaumont in Riverside County, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. He has been charged with two counts of using an underage person for obscene matter, a count of lewd or lascivious act with a minor younger than 14, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of lewd act on a child 14 or 15 years old, according to court records.

Police said they received information on Feb. 13 about a man who was allegedly involved in sexual relationships with multiple juveniles. Officers interviewed a pair of alleged victims, learning the suspect had communicated with them via social media and picked them up in his vehicle, leading to the alleged sex acts, police said.

“Due to the arrestee’s access to young girls through social media, detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying potential additional victims Mejia might have had access to via any social platform,” according to CMPD.

Anyone with additional information about the case was asked to contact Detective Michael Luu at (714) 754-5356 or Sgt. Jake Jacobi at (714) 754-5352.