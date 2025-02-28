‘They don’t make them like Billy anymore’: Veteran who served in WWII, Korea and Vietnam remembered

A photo of Major Billy Hall alongside documents jokingly charging him with enlisting in the armed forces with false information. He joined the Marine Corps at the age of 15, four months before the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Major Billy C. Hall, the last surviving American serviceman who enlisted before World War II and also saw combat in Korea an Vietnam, was remembered by friends and family this week at a celebration of life ceremony in Newport Beach.

Hall entered the Marine Corps at the age of 15, just four months before the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941. In his initial deployment as a teen, he operated the turret of a Douglas SBD Dauntless in the battle of Guadalcanal. By the time he was 17 he had survived over 100 combat missions.

After WWII he served as an instructor for the National Guard in California, then redeployed to fight in the Korean War as an Army infantry and communications officer. After that he learned to fly a helicopter and went on to pilot a Huey slick through 50 insertion, extraction, supply and medivac missions.

“I got shot at every day in Iraq, so I can really resonate with the fact that through three wars, his jobs were not safe,” friend Gary Tegel told the Daily Pilot following the ceremony, which was held at American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291. “Torpedo bombers historically, the dauntless, a lot of them went into the ocean. A lot of the helicopters got shot down in Vietnam. So for him to come back, well, I told him, ‘Billy there is a god and he’s got plans for you.’”

An honor guard fires a salute to Major Billy Hall outside of American Legion Post 291 in Newport Beach on Friday. The veteran served in World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars. He died at the age of 98 in December.

Hall eventually settled in Orange and sought out ways to share his experiences and continue contributing to his community. He gave over 300 talks at schools, military installations and civic organizations in just the past two years.

Mater Dei High School president Michael Brennan called the nonagenarian a source of inspiration and an “unofficial mascot” of the private school. Hall was closely involved with the football program at that campus and at Costa Mesa High. Members of the team wore shirts bearing the words “Fight like Billy” at Friday’s ceremony.

“They don’t make them like Billy anymore,” Costa Mesa High head football coach Gary Gonzalez told the roughly 60 people gathered at the ceremony. “And I wanted to make sure my young men saw an American patriot, an American Hero. And when Billy spoke to our kids it was really touching. He talked about humility, he talked about pride. He talked about representing your community and making an impact for those around you. And he thanked our kids at the very end for allowing him to talk.”

The Costa Mesa High football team attends a ceremony in memory of combat veteran Billy Hall at American Legion Post 291 in Newport Beach on Friday. (Eric Licas)

Curiosity, humbleness and a desire to serve were the keys to longevity for Hall, who often advised people to “volunteer for everything,” friend Dwight Hanson said. He and Tegel said the decorated veteran remained sharp-witted and active up until practically his final days on earth.

Hall and Hanson founded the You Were Worth It Foundation about two years, and that organization will continue promoting Hall’s example of selflessness for future generations. Its name comes from one of the WWII vet’s favorite sayings.

“Whenever someone would thank him for his service, he would turn around and thank that person for being part of a country worth fighting for,” Hanson said. “He would always tell them, ‘You were worth it.’”

Fewer than 66,000 WWII vets are left in the world, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Hall is survived by a daughter. She and more loved ones will gather for another ceremony at Marine Corps Station Miramar on March 11, which would have been Hall’s 99th birthday.