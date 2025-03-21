Newport Beach awards $30,000 to cultivate local musical and theatrical events

In June, students from Newport Beach schools will get a behind the scenes look at this year’s Baroque Music Festival in Corona del Mar. Above, performers sing alongside an orchestra for the 2023 festival at St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church.

Newport Beach officials awarded a combined $30,000 to eight organizations organizing cultural and artistic programs for residents at a City Council meeting earlier this month.

The funding was unanimously approved as part of the meeting’s consent calendar on Tuesday, March 11. A total of 10 nonprofits submitted applications for grant from the city that were reviewed by the Newport Beach Arts Commission, according to a report by city staff.

The eight selected were chosen based on criteria including creativity, production value, financial responsibility and their focus on the Newport Beach community, as well as the ability to ensure safety at their events.

Advertisement

Music

A $3,000 grant will help support this year’s Balboa Island Classical Concert Series. That’s organized by the Balboa Island Improvement Assn., and they plan a minimum of five classical concerts at St. John Vianney Chapel and five “Concerts in the Park” at the Carroll Beek Community Center in Balboa Island Park. The next event, set for May 20, features Block x Block, a six-piece ensemble made up of musicians who also play in the Pacific Symphony. Tickets are $20 and available through the association’s website.

The Class Act Music Education Program is organized by the Pacific Symphony, and sends musicians to teach youth at Andersen and Newport Coast elementary schools. Its curriculum centers on a different composer each school year; Ludwig van Beethoven was the featured artist for 2024-2025. The city awarded $5,000 to further their mission.

Students from Newport Beach schools will get a behind the scenes look at the Baroque Music Festival in Corona del Mar this June, thanks to a $4,000 grant from the city. Kids will get attend a dress rehearsal and opening concert and have the opportunity to learn about instruments and what it’s like to be a professional musician.

A $3,500 contribution from the city will help the Pacific Chorale’s chamber choir put on three performances at Our Lady Queen of Angel’s Church. These include Handel’s “Exodus: Israel in Egypt” on March 29, and a winter program titled Carols by Candlelight in December. Tickets for next week’s show range from $26 to $87.

The city awarded $2,000 to Emerald Magic Events to support their upcoming concert, the Best Romantic Pieces of the Centuries, at the Oasis Senior Center in October. It will feature musicians from Newport Beach, adding a modern twist to classic compositions.

Theater and Dance

Backhaus Dance received $4,000 to host Dance Expressions: Creativity and Choreography at Corona del Mar, Back Bay and Newport Harbor high schools. Students will work alongside a professional dance company in a program that concludes with a student showcase in the fall.

The South Coast Repertory will use a $3,500 grant to cover a school day matinee performance of “The Incredible Book-Eating Boy” for local students. The adaptation of the picture book of the same title aims to inspire a love of literature in youth.

The Newport Theatre Arts Center will create a new seminar program emphasizing the value of the arts with $5,000 in funding awarded by the city. They plan to put on multiple sessions throughout the day for children and adults.