UC Irvine police look for rape suspect after campus attack

Police at UC Irvine are looking for a rape suspect who attacked a person on the campus earlier this month.

UC Irvine police received a report that someone was raped around 11 p.m. on May 16 at Camino del Sol student housing, said UCI Police Chief Liz Griffin in a crime alert.

The person said they were walking when a man pushed them to the ground and raped them, Griffin wrote.

The assailant was described as a white man between 35 and 40 years old with dark hair, a medium build and wearing a dark T-shirt and a navy blue hat, according to Griffin. He was driving a dark colored Acura.

The victim reported the attack the next day, according to police. Officers searched the area but didn’t find the man or his vehicle.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the UCI police at (949) 824-5223.