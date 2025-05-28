Advertisement
News

UC Irvine police look for rape suspect after campus attack

A man rides his bike under a scenic bridge near a sculpture on campus at UC Irvine.
A man rides his bike under a scenic bridge near a sculpture on campus at UC Irvine.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Summer Lin
Los Angeles Times

Police at UC Irvine are looking for a rape suspect who attacked a person on the campus earlier this month.

UC Irvine police received a report that someone was raped around 11 p.m. on May 16 at Camino del Sol student housing, said UCI Police Chief Liz Griffin in a crime alert.

The person said they were walking when a man pushed them to the ground and raped them, Griffin wrote.

Advertisement

The assailant was described as a white man between 35 and 40 years old with dark hair, a medium build and wearing a dark T-shirt and a navy blue hat, according to Griffin. He was driving a dark colored Acura.

The victim reported the attack the next day, according to police. Officers searched the area but didn’t find the man or his vehicle.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the UCI police at (949) 824-5223.

NewsIrvine
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More on this Subject

Advertisement