Newport-Mesa’s STEP grads celebrate ‘seamless’ transition to adulthood, independence

Family and friends wave back at student Edwin Barrios, instead of applauding, as his name is announced during the STEP graduation ceremony at Harper Assessment Center.

Stepping up to the podium Wednesday evening, and into the next chapter of their lives, students of Newport-Mesa Unified School District’s STEP program celebrated hard-won victories with the instructors who helped get them graduation ready.

Friends and loved ones gathered at the district’s Harper Assessment Center in Costa Mesa to celebrate the accomplishments of 18 graduates from the adult special education program, while proud faculty members and administrators passed out certificates of completion and congratulations.

Graduate Conner greets staff members after receiving his certificate of completion during the graduation ceremony. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

In lieu of applause, which can upset individuals with hearing sensitivities, the small audience waved their hands over their heads and wiggled their fingers as a silent but visual cue of collective enthusiasm.

To know STEP’s mission one need look no further than the acronym itself. The Seamless Transition Enrichment Program does just that — providing work and life skills to adults through age 22 designed to help them segue into jobs and living situations that foster independence.

Some of this year’s class of 2025 will move on to other post-secondary studies, while others leave school for jobs and various career avenues they learned about or explored as students of STEP.

Although many will continue to be served as adults through Southern California’s network of regional centers, the skills they’ve obtained and the relationships they’ve forged during their time at the Newport-Mesa Unified program will enrich their lives forever.