Around Town: Balboa Island Parade steps off this Sunday

Sunday will kick off the summer season on Balboa Island with the annual Balboa Island Parade. The theme this year is “Celebrating 30 years on Balboa Island — A Tribute to Our First Responders,” a nod not only to the number of years the parade has taken place, but also to the opening 30 years ago of Newport Beach fire station No. 4 in a then-new facility. The Grand Marshal this year is Newport Beach Fire Chief Jeff Boyles.

“Even though I’m selected to serve as Grand Marshal, it’s not lost on me that I am the representative of our entire first responder community and for that I’m extremely honored,” Boyles said.

Along with two hours of fun-filled entertainment, the parade provides an opportunity to come out and thank the firefighters, police, paramedics, harbor patrol personnel and lifeguards who keep everyone safe on Balboa Island.

“We start planning in January and with 78 volunteers, a lot goes on behind the scenes,” said co-chair, Gail Vasterling of the Balboa Island Improvement Assn. “It takes an army.”

Among the 99 entries, paradegoers Sunday can expect to see horses, floats, decorated cars, Keystone Kops, U.S. Marines, the USC Marching Band, high school bands and drill teams. There will also be six dog groups, local dignitaries and a surprise four-legged guest this year. The parade begins on the Balboa Island Bridge at 11 a.m. and continues down Marine Avenue. It’s followed by the afterparty concert featuring M Street band at the fire station. The bridge closes to traffic at 10:45 a.m.

Baptize America event comes to Corona del Mar June 8

As part of a nationwide movement known as Baptize America, Oceans Church will join dozens of churches across California in hosting a mass baptism at Pirates Cove in Corona del Mar at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 8.

The late Pastor Chuck Smith baptized thousands at the same cove during the 1970s Jesus Movement, when served the congregation at Calvary Chapel in Costa Mesa. The cove was also the launch site of Baptize SoCal in 2023, when more than 4,000 people were baptized in a single day.

Costa Mesa City Council meets Tuesday

The Costa Mesa City Council will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at City Hall, 77 Fair Drive. Among the agenda items are consideration for approval of the proposed operating and capital improvement program and housing authority budget for 2025-26.

The panel will also take a look at a proposed agreement for the UCLA football team to use part of the Jack Hammet Sports Complex for training camp this summer.

OCMA to soon unveil “California Biennial 2025” exhibit

Orange County Museum of Art on June 21 will open “California Biennial 2025: Desperate, Scared, But Social,” a new exhibit featuring artworks that span generations, from early works from established California artists to contemporary collaborations between artists and their children. They will be on view through Jan. 4, 2026.

The exhibit took its title from the 1995 album by Orange County riot grrrl band Emily’s Sassy Lime, who are featured artists.

A celebratory opening day block party and public programs is planned for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 21.

“The biennial arrives at a moment when both the present and future can feel uncertain, especially in the wake of devastating Los Angeles wildfires that have touched the lives of many participating artists, said Heidi Zuckerman, OCMA chief executive and director, in a news release. “In response, the exhibition looks toward the generative power of youth, offering a vision of hope, perseverance, and possibility.”

OCMA is located at 3333 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is free.