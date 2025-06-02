First responders the hit of 30th annual Balboa Island Parade, USC mascot brings up the rear in surprise
With a light marine layer providing relief from the sun, the 30th annual Balboa Island parade Sunday drew an estimated 5,000 people, a crowd that parade co-chair Jack Callahan attributed in part to the theme, “A Tribute to Our First Responders.”
Firefighters, police, paramedics, harbor patrol personnel and lifeguards were the honorees, applauded with enthusiasm by parade-goers.
“This year’s Balboa Island Parade was our most successful one yet,” said Callahan, who co-chaired the event with Gail Vasterling for the Balboa Island Improvement Assn.. “For 30 fun-filled years the parade has been an important part of life on Balboa Island.”
“The parade honors not just our firefighters and all of the first responders, but everyone in the community,” said Newport Beach Fire Chief Jeff Boyles, the parade’s grand marshal. He acknowledged fire station No. 4, which opened the same year as the first parade, as an important community landmark.
“We appreciate and thank the residents of Balboa Island and Newport Beach for 30 incredible years and we look forward to many more,” Boyles said.
Newport Beach resident Tracy Davis with her granddaughter Eva, who loves seeing the Frenchies and pugs passing by in the parade, had a ringside seat on the bridge Sunday.
There was a lot for them to see, considering there were 99 entries in the two-hour-long extravaganza, according to organizers.
“It’s our absolute favorite parade,” Davis said as the parade was getting underway. “I can’t wait to honor our first responders.”
The promised “four-legged surprise guest” this year was none other than Traveler, the majestic white horse mascot for USC who was the grand finale.
