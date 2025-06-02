First responders the hit of 30th annual Balboa Island Parade, USC mascot brings up the rear in surprise

With a light marine layer providing relief from the sun, the 30th annual Balboa Island parade Sunday drew an estimated 5,000 people, a crowd that parade co-chair Jack Callahan attributed in part to the theme, “A Tribute to Our First Responders.”

Firefighters, police, paramedics, harbor patrol personnel and lifeguards were the honorees, applauded with enthusiasm by parade-goers.

Doggie Walk Bags/Sandcastle Kit founder Chris Crosson front, along with his team of Dalmatian-costumed helpers, pass out doggie walk bags during Sunday’s Balboa Island Parade. (Susan Hoffman)

Advertisement

“This year’s Balboa Island Parade was our most successful one yet,” said Callahan, who co-chaired the event with Gail Vasterling for the Balboa Island Improvement Assn.. “For 30 fun-filled years the parade has been an important part of life on Balboa Island.”

Dancers from the Noble Cause Foundation entertain spectators on Marine Avenue Sunday during 30th annual Balboa Island Parade. (Susan Hoffman)

“The parade honors not just our firefighters and all of the first responders, but everyone in the community,” said Newport Beach Fire Chief Jeff Boyles, the parade’s grand marshal. He acknowledged fire station No. 4, which opened the same year as the first parade, as an important community landmark.

Newport Beach Fire Chief Jeff Boyles, grand marshal of the 30th annual Balboa Island Parade rides atop a 1966 fire engine. (Susan Hoffman)

“We appreciate and thank the residents of Balboa Island and Newport Beach for 30 incredible years and we look forward to many more,” Boyles said.

The Costa Mesa High School Drumline keeps the beat while marching along Marine Avenue during the Balboa Island Parade Sunday. (Susan Hoffman)

Newport Beach resident Tracy Davis with her granddaughter Eva, who loves seeing the Frenchies and pugs passing by in the parade, had a ringside seat on the bridge Sunday.

There was a lot for them to see, considering there were 99 entries in the two-hour-long extravaganza, according to organizers.

Children watching the Balboa Island Parade couldn’t resist petting Rhodesian Ridgebacks who appeared in the annual parade for the first time Sunday. (Susan Hoffman)

“It’s our absolute favorite parade,” Davis said as the parade was getting underway. “I can’t wait to honor our first responders.”

The promised “four-legged surprise guest” this year was none other than Traveler, the majestic white horse mascot for USC who was the grand finale.