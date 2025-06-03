Early College High School seniors ready for future, with college credits in the bank

The Early College rock band Victor Jimenez, Noah Tran, Oliver Alvarado, Toby Nguyen, Caleb Jimenez, and Ana Dimovski, from left, prepare to perform the Early College High School graduation song at Newport Harbor High on Thursday.

Academically, Newport-Mesa Unified School District’s Early College High School tends to be ahead of the curve, so it’s no surprise this year’s class of 2025 would be among the first seniors to fly the nest.

A group of 51 graduates from the small but mighty Costa Mesa campus gathered in a May 29 ceremony at the district’s Newport Harbor High School to reflect on their time together, celebrate extraordinary achievements and look with anticipation toward the future.

Decorated graduates including Abigail Burton, yellow medal, and Charlie Rose Bruechert, far right, prepare to walk to the Early College High School graduation ceremony at Newport Harbor High on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

For many, the path toward completion of a college degree has been shortened by their participation in a dual-enrollment program that allows the high school students to earn credits at Coastline College.

ECHS Principal Dave Martinez shared with family members and other loved ones that this year’s graduates completed an average of 44 college units, or the equivalent of 1.5 years of college education.

Student speakers Valeria Cuahutle Torres and Audrey Nguyenhuu parade into the Early College High School graduation at Newport Harbor High School Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Thirty-five of the seniors will head to four-year colleges and universities, while 14 plan to attend two-year colleges.

This year’s group of graduates hail from seven different countries, with 26 students — more than half — having earned California’s State Seal of Biliteracy, signifying their proficiency in English and a second language.

A cohort of 37 graduating seniors managed to secure more than 75 scholarships collectively worth $500,000. Nearly 40% have individually logged more than 250 hours of community service.

“The Class of 2025 is a strong academic class that took community service and engagement to a whole new level,” Martinez said ahead of the ceremony. “Their accomplishment over the past four years is inspiring.”