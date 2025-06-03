Early College High School seniors ready for future, with college credits in the bank
Academically, Newport-Mesa Unified School District’s Early College High School tends to be ahead of the curve, so it’s no surprise this year’s class of 2025 would be among the first seniors to fly the nest.
A group of 51 graduates from the small but mighty Costa Mesa campus gathered in a May 29 ceremony at the district’s Newport Harbor High School to reflect on their time together, celebrate extraordinary achievements and look with anticipation toward the future.
For many, the path toward completion of a college degree has been shortened by their participation in a dual-enrollment program that allows the high school students to earn credits at Coastline College.
ECHS Principal Dave Martinez shared with family members and other loved ones that this year’s graduates completed an average of 44 college units, or the equivalent of 1.5 years of college education.
Thirty-five of the seniors will head to four-year colleges and universities, while 14 plan to attend two-year colleges.
This year’s group of graduates hail from seven different countries, with 26 students — more than half — having earned California’s State Seal of Biliteracy, signifying their proficiency in English and a second language.
A cohort of 37 graduating seniors managed to secure more than 75 scholarships collectively worth $500,000. Nearly 40% have individually logged more than 250 hours of community service.
“The Class of 2025 is a strong academic class that took community service and engagement to a whole new level,” Martinez said ahead of the ceremony. “Their accomplishment over the past four years is inspiring.”
