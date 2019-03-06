Pacific Symphony to present ‘Defiant Requiem’ in Costa Mesa

But education is not enough. Orange County joins the rest of this nation in the midst of a radical awakening. The message is simple: Stand up against hate wherever, whenever, however it manifests. The importance of the story behind “Defiant Requiem: Verdi at Terezin” comes from the depth of heroism by those who refused to bend to the evil of their oppressors. The spirit of the requiem is a message of resistance, triumph of good over evil, hope and remembrance of those who suffered and perished.