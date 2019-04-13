Earth Day celebration in Huntington Beach features animals and wetlands tours

Petting snakes and counting migrating birds are some ways people in Huntington Beach observed Earth Day, an annual worldwide event showing support for the environment.
The Bolsa Chica Conservancy Interpretive Center’s celebration Saturday provided hands-on activities and educational booths at the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve.
Some guests also toured the wetlands and learned about their history and wildlife and what environmentalists are doing to restore the sensitive area. Others got to feed animals such as snakes and crabs at the interpretive center.