Community newspapers nab honors at California Journalism Awards

By
May 06, 2019 | 5:35 PM
This image of Roscoe the calico goat and friends accompanied Sara Cardine's award-winning story on goat yoga in La Cañada Flintridge. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)

Times Community News, which publishes five community newspapers owned by and inserted in the Los Angeles Times, took home seven California Journalism Awards Saturday at a gala in Long Beach.

Times Community News reporter Sara Cardine took first place in feature writing at Saturday's California Journalism Awards in Long Beach. Cardine, a staff writer with the La Cañada Valley Sun, won recognition in a category for weekly newspapers.
Times Community News reporter Sara Cardine took first place in feature writing at Saturday's California Journalism Awards in Long Beach. Cardine, a staff writer with the La Cañada Valley Sun, won recognition in a category for weekly newspapers. (Los Angeles Times)

La Canada Valley Sun reporter Sara Cardine won first place in feature writing for a piece on goat yoga classes in a La Cañada Flintridge community center.

Daily Pilot reporter Hillary Davis claimed third place in feature writing for a piece on a couple who kept a slice of their wedding cake frozen for 50 years and fifth place in the same category for a story on a widow who cares for a tree next to her late husband’s grave.

Former Pilot reporter Hannah Fry, now a Los Angeles Times staff writer, placed third in in-depth reporting for “Losing ‘Sunny,” a series about new evidence in a Costa Mesa cold case.

TimesOC reporter Ben Brazil took fourth place in feature writing for a piece on a monastery that has survived encroaching development in Trabuco Canyon.

Swami Dhyanayogananda lights candles on the Sri Ramakrishna shrine at the Ramakrishna Monastery in Trabuco Canyon. TimesOC reporter Ben Brazil took fourth place in feature writing for a story about the monastery.
Swami Dhyanayogananda lights candles on the Sri Ramakrishna shrine at the Ramakrishna Monastery in Trabuco Canyon. TimesOC reporter Ben Brazil took fourth place in feature writing for a story about the monastery. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

Glendale News-Press staff writer Andrew Campa placed fifth in education reporting for a story about Glendale students analyzing soil samples from the ocean floor.

News-Press reporter Andy Nguyen took fifth for coverage of local government with a piece about efforts to count the city’s homeless population.

The California News Publishers Assn. handed out the honors, among awards in seven circulation classes, at a gala in Long Beach. Each of the Times Community News publications won their awards in circulation categories specific to their sizes and publication schedules.

