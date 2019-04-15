Former basketball coach from Costa Mesa arrested on suspicion of unlawful sex with minors

A Costa Mesa man who is a former Orange County basketball coach was arrested on suspicion of having unlawful sex with minors after four people reported incidents they said happened in 2009, the Irvine Police Department said.
Carlos Juarez, 44, was arrested Thursday outside his home in the 1300 block of Adams Avenue in Costa Mesa, police said.
He was released from jail after posting bond Friday, according to public records.
The alleged victims, who do not know one another, were 11 to 14 years old when the sexual acts are said to have occurred, according to authorities.
Irvine police alleged that Juarez “groomed the victims from a young age, with the incidents beginning years after his first contact with them.”
The suspect met the girls through his work as a basketball coach for an unidentified club team, police said. It’s unclear whether all the girls were with the same club.
Authorities said there may be additional victims.
The case is being investigated by the Irvine, Costa Mesa and Tustin police departments and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Anyone with information about the case can contact Irvine police Det. John Sanders at (949) 724-7233 or jsanders@cityofirvine.org.
Daily Pilot staff contributed to this report.