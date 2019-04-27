Pets are the stars at expo in Costa Mesa

America’s Family Pet Expo, billed as the world’s largest event of its kind, is drawing animal lovers to the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa through Sunday.
Attractions at the three-day festival include dogs, cats, reptiles, breeders, retailers, rescue organizations and pet experts. Hours on Sunday are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission is $11 to $18; children 5 and younger and active and retired military personnel with ID get in free. Parking is $9.
Visitors can bring their own dogs for $10.
The Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive. For more information, visit PetExpoOC.org.