Pets are the stars at expo in Costa Mesa

By Daily Pilot staff
Apr 27, 2019 | 4:15 PM

America’s Family Pet Expo, billed as the world’s largest event of its kind, is drawing animal lovers to the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa through Sunday.

Attractions at the three-day festival include dogs, cats, reptiles, breeders, retailers, rescue organizations and pet experts. Hours on Sunday are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $11 to $18; children 5 and younger and active and retired military personnel with ID get in free. Parking is $9.

Visitors can bring their own dogs for $10.

The Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive. For more information, visit PetExpoOC.org.

