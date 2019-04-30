Army veteran arrested after a thwarted domestic terror plot considered an attack in Huntington Beach, FBI says

A man was arrested Friday after planning a terrorist plot intended to cause mass casualties, including a proposed attack at a Huntington Beach rally on Saturday, authorities said.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested former U.S. Army infantryman Mark Steven Domingo, 26, of Reseda after he accepted what he thought was a live bomb from an undercover FBI agent posing as a bomb-maker. He was charged Saturday with attempting to provide material support to terrorists.
An FBI investigation said that Domingo revealed in online posts and conversations that he supported violent “jihad” and wanted to seek retribution for recent attacks against Muslims, according to an affidavit that accompanied the criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney’s office, which was unsealed Monday.
Domingo plotted to detonate an improvised explosive device at a rally scheduled to take place in Long Beach this past weekend. When it looked like the rally might be canceled, Domingo considered targeting a Huntington Beach event instead, court documents said.
A group called What You Can Do Now organized the anti-illegal immigration rally in Huntington Beach on Saturday to protest California’s “sanctuary state” law that gives expanded protections to undocumented immigrants. Protesters at the Huntington Beach event congregated on Second Street and Pacific Coast Highway, with counter-protesters gathering on the opposite side of the street.
The planned Long Beach attack was on a rally at Bluff Park organized by a group called United Patriot National Front. The group created a Facebook event called “Freedom’s Safest Place,” describing the rally as being in support of freedom and free speech, according to the Long Beach Post. However, community members shared fliers warning people about the protest. Local activists called the event a white nationalist rally and pointed out UPNF’s ties to far-right groups, according to the Post.
On April 23, Domingo met with an FBI informant and said he was worried that the Long Beach rally might be canceled. He proposed the Huntington Beach rally as an alternative, according to the affidavit.
“Domingo said the Huntington Beach rally would be on the beach, which may make it more difficult to kill as many people because it was a wide open space,” the affidavit said. Domingo ultimately didn’t further the plot aimed at Huntington Beach.
On Friday, Domingo met with an undercover FBI source and undercover FBI agent to scout the location of the Long Beach rally. Domingo said the plan was to arrive early to the event Sunday morning and pose as counter-protesters, according to court documents.
The FBI agent delivered to Domingo what the suspect thought were IEDs and showed him how to operate them, the affidavit said. The devices were not functional explosives, according to the court documents.
Domingo commented that if he and his accomplices survived the planned attack, he wanted to conduct further attacks on the Port of Long Beach and attack a train, the affidavit said.
The planned rally at Bluff Park did not go ahead as the United Patriot National Front did not show up.
“This investigation successfully disrupted a very real threat posed by a trained combat soldier who repeatedly stated he wanted to cause the maximum number of casualties,” said United States Attorney Nick Hanna. “Protecting Americans from terror attacks is the number one priority of the Justice Department, and anyone who plots to use a weapon of mass destruction will be held to account.”
If convicted of the charge of attempting to provide material support to terrorists, Domingo faces up to 15 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.
Daily Pilot staff writer Priscella Vega contributed to this report.