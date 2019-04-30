Army veteran arrested after a thwarted domestic terror plot considered an attack in Huntington Beach, FBI says

The planned Long Beach attack was on a rally at Bluff Park organized by a group called United Patriot National Front. The group created a Facebook event called “Freedom’s Safest Place,” describing the rally as being in support of freedom and free speech, according to the Long Beach Post. However, community members shared fliers warning people about the protest. Local activists called the event a white nationalist rally and pointed out UPNF’s ties to far-right groups, according to the Post.