Fire causes evacuation of 24 Hour Fitness in Costa Mesa

A 24 Hour Fitness in Costa Mesa was evacuated Wednesday when a fire broke out, fire officials said.
Firefighters were dispatched to the gym in the 1600 block of Adams Avenue just after 10 a.m., said Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Department spokesman Joe Noceti.
The blaze, which was confined to a second-floor utility closet, was extinguished in minutes, the department said.
About 25 gym members and employees were evacuated, the department said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The facility was to remain closed until building inspectors and fire investigators cleared it for entry, Noceti said.