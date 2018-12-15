Cruise of Lights makes for colorful holiday in Huntington Harbour

Animated displays and thousands of lights greet guests on boat tours of Huntington Harbour’s waterfront homes during the Cruise of Lights.
The annual holiday event is the main fundraiser for the Huntington Harbour Philharmonic Committee.
Cruises began Friday and continue at various times through Monday and pick up again Thursday through Dec. 23.
Tickets are available at (714) 840-7542, cruiseoflights.org or in person from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 16889 Algonquin St., Huntington Beach. Prices vary depending on the cruise selected.