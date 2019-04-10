Laguna Beach High girls' lacrosse coach arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching female students

A Laguna Beach High School girls’ lacrosse coach was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of inappropriately touching female students, police said.
Three athletes reported that Robert Stewart Sant Jr., 37, of Irvine had touched them in nonintimate areas of their bodies, the Laguna Beach Police Department said.
Two students approached a Police Department school resource officer after an alleged incident on a school bus April 4, police said. Laguna Beach High had played Newport Harbor High that day in a match in Newport Beach, losing 16-2.
After his arrest, Sant was booked and posted $100,000 bond, according to the Police Department.
The Laguna Beach Unified School District was notified of the investigation and “took appropriate action,” according to police.
“The coach is no longer an employee of LBUSD as of April 5, 2019,” the district said in a statement Wednesday. “The district is cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation.”
The investigation is continuing, police said.
Sant was a recent addition to the Laguna Beach High School athletic program, joining as girls’ lacrosse coach this year for the spring season, which lasts from March to May, the school said.