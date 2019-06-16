Laguna Beach lifeguards still making waves after 90 years

Ninety years ago, Laguna Beach’s first lifeguards patrolled the shoreline on horseback.
On Saturday, past and present Laguna lifeguards took to the sea on paddleboards in a surf relay competition to celebrate that nine-decade legacy.
The day kicked off with a surf competition at Main Beach. Onlookers cheered as lifeguards of various ages rode the waves.
A group photo and a tour of the Marine Safety Department headquarters followed, along with a lunch at Heisler Park above Picnic Beach.
The day of festivities commemorated a history nearly as old as the city itself. Laguna Beach was incorporated in 1927, just two years before instituting lifeguards. Today, more than 100 lifeguards patrol during the summer at towers along Laguna’s roughly 7-mile coastline.