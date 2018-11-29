7 people detained, others are sought after fishing boat lands in Laguna Beach

Seven people were detained after a fishing boat landed in Laguna Beach on Thursday morning. Other people aboard fled and are being sought, police said.
Authorities contacted members of a group who had traveled on the blue-and-white panga-style boat to West Street Beach just before 7 a.m., said Laguna Beach police spokesman Jim Cota.
Two vehicles were found that authorities believe were assigned to pick up the boat’s passengers, the Police Department said on Twitter.
Police later obtained video showing 13 people fleeing the boat. Authorities are searching for the additional passengers on the beach and surrounding cliffs, police said.
Among the seven people detained were four Mexican nationals and two Chinese nationals, police said.
The U.S. Border Patrol and Laguna Beach police, fire and marine safety members were at the scene.
Panga boats are fishing vessels that tend to be about 20 feet long and often are powered by outboard motors. They sometimes are used to smuggle drugs and people into the country, said Border Patrol spokesman Theron Francisco. The number and size of people or items onboard may vary, he said.
Panga boat landings have occured before in the areas of Laguna Beach and Crystal Coves
In June, a similar boat was discovered abandoned near Crystal Cove State Park and initial investigations estimated that approximately 12 people disembarked from the boat, U.S. Customs and Border Protections said.
In 2010, eight to 10 people reportedly came ashore at Crystal Cove State Park in a small boat.
These small speedboats have also been used by smugglers to move drugs into the country.
“Transnational criminal organizations show complete disregard for human life when they put monetary gain over the health and safety of the illegal aliens they smuggle. Please report any suspicious activity in the future by calling 619-498-9900,” DeSio said.