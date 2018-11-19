DAILY PILOT

Sawdust Winter Fantasy brings season’s greetings to Laguna Beach

By Daily Pilot staff
Nov 19, 2018 | 10:55 AM

The weather outside was hardly frightful, which made Saturday even more delightful as residents gathered for a community tree-lighting ceremony marking the start of the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival’s 28th annual Winter Fantasy.

The Laguna Beach tradition continues from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends through Dec. 16 (including this Friday), offering live entertainment, seasonal decorations, hands-on art classes and demonstrations, and photos with Santa Claus.

Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for senior citizens, $4 for children ages 6-12 and free for kids younger than 6. Season passes are $12.

The festival grounds are at 935 Laguna Canyon Road. For more information, visit sawdustartfestival.org/festivals/winter-fantasy.

