Ex-Costa Mesa mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI hit-and-run outside his restaurant

Former Costa Mesa mayor Gary Monahan was arrested Monday on suspicion of hit-and-run while driving under the influence, police said.
Monahan was arrested shortly after Costa Mesa officers responded to a report of property damage near Skosh Monahan’s, the former longtime City Council member’s restaurant and bar in the 2000 block of Newport Boulevard, Police Department spokeswoman Roxi Fyad said.
A car reportedly hit a parked vehicle in front of a neighboring business at about 12:30 p.m., police said. Shortly afterward, police made contact with a suspect who came out of Skosh Monahan’s and later failed a field sobriety test, police said.
Monahan was identified as the suspect by witnesses who contacted authorities, police said.
Monahan was arrested and booked at the Costa Mesa Police Department.
He could not be reached for comment Monday.
Monahan served three consecutive City Council terms starting in 1994. He left due to term limits in 2006 before being elected again in 2008 and 2012. He most recently was termed out in 2016.