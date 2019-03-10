Musink returns to Costa Mesa with lineup of musical and tattoo artists

The 12th annual Musink Music Festival & Tattoo Convention is making its mark on the OC Fair & Event Center this weekend, drawing thousands of people looking to rock out or get some fresh ink.
Visitors on Saturday, the second day of the three-day event, could sample the skills of more than 100 tattoo artists, check out a collection of custom cars and lowriders and take in tunes from HO99O9 and Limp Bizkit, as well as a drum and DJ set from festival organizer Travis Barker, drummer for the band Blink-182.
Musink, presented by KROQ/106.7 FM, continues from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. Set to perform are Voodoo Glow Skulls, Anti-Flag, TSOL, Fear, the Dead Kennedys and the Vandals.
For tickets or more information, visit musinkfest.com.