10 new sculptures join Newport Beach exhibit

Visitors to Newport Beach’s Civic Center Park got their first official look at the latest additions to the city’s sculpture exhibition as the Arts Commission presented a grand-opening event Saturday afternoon.
Guests could meet the artists and tour the 10 new pieces, which are scheduled to remain on display for two years as part of the rotating exhibit.
The new sculptures are:
-
“Slices of Heaven”— a 9-foot-tall stack of steel, stucco and concrete orange slices
-
“Pinnacle”— a 3-foot-tall abstract piece of engineered aerospace polymer and carbon fiber coated in white lacquer
-
“Hurricane”— a 9½-foot-tall by 16-foot-wide jumble of Tinkertoy-like shapes in brushed aluminum
-
“Chairman of the Board”— a 13-foot-tall stainless-steel pincer-like scoop
-
“The Tot”— a 32-inch-tall stainless-steel lad wearing swim trunks and goggles
-
“Spy Boy”— a multicolored 6-foot-tall humanoid figure made from found scrap steel
-
“Feathers in the Wind”— a kinetic sculpture featuring three swirling blue steel feathers atop a 10-foot pole
-
“Windswept”— a trio of abstract steel figures
-
“Contender”— a 13-foot-tall leggy stick figure of welded corten steel
-
“Start Now”— a 10-foot-tall sign with a mirrored octagonal face; it looks like a stop sign but instead reads “Start.”
Civic Center Park is at 100 Civic Center Drive.