Political Landscape: Assemblywoman to moderate gun-violence discussion in Costa Mesa

State Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) will moderate a roundtable discussion Thursday about gun violence.
The panel will include representatives of the Brady Campaign-Orange County, Moms Demand Action and March for Our Lives, along with retired Costa Mesa police Lt. Clay Epperson and Dr. Syed Naqvi.
The event runs from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Coast Community College District office, 1370 Adams Ave., Costa Mesa.
Moorlach honored for disability services
State Sen. John Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa) won the Senate Leadership Award at the 2019 Easterseals Legislative Awards on March 19.
Moorlach received the honor for his work on Senate Bill 1004, which aims to develop a statewide strategy for monitoring the implementation and effectiveness of prevention and early intervention programs under the Mental Health Services Act. He was one of four California legislative representatives recognized at the ceremony.