Political Landscape: Huntington Beach councilman appointed CEO of Bolsa Chica Conservancy

Huntington Beach City Councilman Patrick Brenden has been named the new chief executive officer of the Bolsa Chica Conservancy, a nonprofit established in 1990 that promotes wetlands restoration and preservation.
Brenden will be tasked with creating fundraising programs to expand the organization’s outreach, including spearheading a capital campaign to help fund a new permanent home for the conservancy called the Center for Coastal Ecology at Harriett Wieder Regional Park in Huntington Beach.
The conservancy’s mobile headquarters have been at 3842 Warner Ave. since 1994, but the plan was always to move into a larger, more permanent space, according to Executive Director Grace Adams, who will retire from her position Aug. 2. The mobile facility will remain at Warner Avenue, she said.
Brenden said in an interview Tuesday that he thought he’d be a “good fit” as CEO after learning about the position’s primary focus. He declined to say how much he will earn in the role.
“I love Bolsa Chica and it’s been in my backyard and I’ve been involved in different volunteer projects over the years,” Brenden said.
He added that his home is a half-block from the Bolsa Chica wetlands.
Ed Mountford, chairman of the conservancy’s board of directors, said in a statement that Brenden “has a passion for conservation and the conservancy’s mission, along with a clear understanding of the vital role the wetlands play in our natural environment.”
City Attorney Michael Gates said it’s hard to anticipate how Brenden’s new position will affect his role on the City Council. But he said Brenden will have to handle himself “prudently and judiciously.”
If council members who serve on an outside board or committee make a decision on a matter that could go to the council, it might show they’ve already taken a stance on the issue, Gates said.
Brenden said he may have to recuse himself from certain issues while serving on the council, though he doesn’t expect it.
Congressman and assemblywoman to speak at Newport Democratic meeting
The Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club will present U.S. Rep. Harley Rouda and state Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris as guest speakers at its July 22 meeting at the Oasis Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Avenue, Corona del Mar.
Rouda (D-Laguna Beach) pushed long-serving Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) out of the 48th Congressional District seat in November.
Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) won in her first campaign for public office when she unseated two-term 74th Assembly District incumbent Matthew Harper (R-Huntington Beach) in November.
Doors to the meeting will open at 5:30 p.m. for networking and light refreshments. The program will begin at 6 p.m.
RSVPs are required and can be made at NBWDC.org or by calling (949) 423-6468.