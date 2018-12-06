Converted piano store to house the homeless in Anaheim

The Anaheim City Council approved $3.9 million Monday to buy a piano store in an industrial area near the 91 Freeway and convert it into a homeless shelter.
The Orange-based Illumination Foundation will operate and run the 125-bed facility at 3035 East La Mesa St. The site, which is near the existing Bridges at Kraemer Place shelter, is expected to open in early 2019 and will operate for up to three years.
The current tenant, Piano Empire Megastore, will vacate the 12,500-square-foot site in the next few weeks.
City officials initially looked into a site on La Palma Avenue, but acquiesced to public opposition.
Anaheim plans to open two shelters early next year; the other is on a 1.7-acre industrial parcel on Lewis Street, south of Ball Road. The Salvation Army of Orange County plans to open that 200-bed facility in January.
The shelters are part of a legal settlement that requires Anaheim to provide 325 beds by early 2019. The agreement reached last month is in response to a lawsuit launched by homeless advocates after the removal of a tent city near Angel Stadium.
As a part of the settlement agreement, the city of Santa Ana opened a 200-bed temporary homeless shelter last month, which took 28 days to complete.