The low-key Taorminas channeled their success in business into helping the homeless

“To this day I still believe in that, and many of the folks on my staff have started with prison records and all that,” he said. “The reason is, they are the most resilient because they have already been to the bottom and they don’t want to go back. That opportunity is the thing that inspires me the most. That’s what brings a tear to my eye, being able to help someone and really bring a dramatic change in their life. I learned it from my dad. ”