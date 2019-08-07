Los Amigos’ Natalie Valentin earns Garden Grove League MVP in girls’ water polo

Los Amigos High senior utility player Natalie Valentin earned the Garden Grove League MVP award in girls’ water polo after helping the Lobos win the league title.

Los Amigos (16-11) went 4-0 in league and advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs, where the Lobos lost 14-12 to West Torrance.

Junior Marilyn Castillo of Los Amigos earned Garden Grove League Offensive MVP honors, while senior teammate Daisy Chavez was the Defensive MVP.

Los Amigos also had senior Briana Valencia as a first-team selection, while senior Kenya Soto and junior Madeline Reyes were second-team honorees.

Loara senior April Duran earned the league’s Most Valuable Goalkeeper award.

