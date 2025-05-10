CdM boys’ volleyball overpowered by Mira Costa

Corona del Mar’s Ben Brown (24), seen against Huntington Beach on April 2, had a team-leading 11 kills against Mira Costa on Friday.

Corona del Mar had not lost in more than a month, but with a hot start on its home floor, Manhattan Beach Mira Costa reminded the spectators why it was the top seed in the CIF Southern Section boys’ volleyball playoffs.

Mira Costa took charge with heavy jump serving in claiming 12 of the initial 14 points, as the Mustangs stampeded past the Sea Kings 25-13, 25-21, 25-20 to secure a spot in the Division 1 final.

The power ratings prevailed, as the top seed in each pool of the top division advanced. Mira Costa (31-2), a finalist a year ago, will meet Huntington Beach (34-3) in the section championship match on Friday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at Cerritos College.

“It definitely sticks,” said Mira Costa coach Greg Snyder, whose team was the runner-up to Los Angeles Loyola last year. “I think whoever loses the CIF finals has a clear advantage for the next one. They just get hungrier. If you just look at the track record of what’s happened, I think it hasn’t been since Newport [Harbor] that they’ve won twice in a row.

“Usually, the team that finishes second the year before wins the next year. I’m hoping that’s the case this year. I hope that trend continues, but we’ll have to play it and find out because Huntington’s a very, very good team.”

Senior setter Andrew Chapin distributed 31 assists to go with three service aces, three kills and three block assists to lead the Mustangs. Sophomore outside hitter Mateo Fuerbringer had nine kills and three aces.

Apart from its serving, Mira Costa also made matters difficult for CdM (23-6) with its defensive effort, both in retrieving balls on broken plays and in blocking. Early in the third set, junior libero Justin Warner tracked down a ball near the back wall, and senior opposite Grayson Bradford eventually finished the play.

“It’s a momentum-killer,” Snyder said of Warner keeping the point alive. “It crushes their spirits, a play like that. I’m not saying they gave up or anything like that, not at all, but when you’re in a tough rally and a play like that happens and you lose that point, it does take a toll mentally on a team. … They still fought hard, … but that was a big play. … It gave us momentum back.”

Senior outside hitter Thatcher Fahlbusch added 11 kills and two block assists. Senior middle blocker Alex Heins produced eight kills and five block assists, and junior middle blocker Wyatt Davis contributed three additional block assists for the Mustangs.

Corona del Mar was attempting to reach the CIF finals for the second time in three seasons (the Sea Kings lost to Newport Harbor in 2023), which would have been its 18th championship game appearance overall.

Junior outside hitter Ben Brown’s 11 kills paced the Sea Kings. Junior setter Drake Foley dished out 25 assists. Junior opposite Brady Gant (seven kills) and junior middle blocker Jack Robinson each finished with 1½ total blocks. Gant had a team-high seven digs, and UCLA-bound libero Brogan Glenn contributed five digs.

“We knew that going in, that we couldn’t give them any free balls, any opportunities,” CdM coach Katey Thompson said of facing the Mustangs, who are now 3-0 in head-to-head matches this season. “Our goal was to try to make them earn them. Clearly, that didn’t happen in the first set, but hopefully this is something we can learn from as we go into regionals.

“I think every time that we’ve played them, we’ve gotten a little bit better, so hopefully we’re able to utilize this.”

Corona del Mar, which earned a pair of four-set victories over Beckman and San Clemente in pool play, awaits the CIF State Southern California regional playoffs. Those brackets will be released on Sunday, May 18.