Sports

Ocean View’s Matthew Davis a first-team All-Golden West League selection in boys’ soccer

By Daily Pilot Staff
Aug. 8, 2019
10:32 AM
Senior forward Matthew Davis led a trio of Ocean Vew High players to earn All-Golden West League honors in boys’ soccer during the 2018-19 season.

Davis was named to the first team, the only Seahawks player to receive the distinction.

Junior left back RJ Da Costa and senior center midfielder Fernando Alvarez were second-team selections.

Ocean View finished with an overall record of 1-20 and it went 1-9 in league play. The Seahawks won at Western 2-1 on Jan. 18 for their only victory.

