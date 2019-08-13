Marina’s Jakob Alamudun receives Wave League boys’ basketball MVP award

Marina High senior guard Jakob Alamudun earned Wave League MVP honors in boys’ basketball after helping the Vikings win the inaugural league title.

Alamudun was joined on the first team by Marina senior center Dean Keeler and junior guard Ethan Barnella.

Laguna Beach sophomore forward Nolan Naess and junior guard Lucas Kravitz also earned first-team accolades, as did Fountain Valley sophomore guard Jerimiah Davis and Huntington Beach senior guard Nick Saccacio.

Alamudun, bound for Lehigh University, averaged 20.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for the Vikings (16-13, 5-1 in league). Alamudun, the UC Irvine-bound Keeler and Barnella helped the Vikings win league for the first time since the 2002-03 season and advance to the CIF Southern Section Division 3AA playoffs, where Marina lost 66-62 to La Cañada St. Francis in the first round.

The Breakers (12-16, 4-2) finished second in the league. Naess averaged 19.6 points per game and Kravitz scored 10.9 per game for Laguna Beach, which lost 49-42 at Walnut in the first round of the Division 2A playoffs.

Davis helped the Barons go 9-19 overall and 2-4 in league, good for third place.

Saccacio led the last-place Oilers (9-19, 1-5) with 15.6 points and 2.9 assists per contest. He is headed for Pacific University in Oregon.

