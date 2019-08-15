High School Football Preview: Edison vs. Wailuku (Hawaii) Baldwin

When/where: 9 p.m. Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku, Hawaii

Key Chargers: Sr. RB/OLB Mike Walters; Sr. WR/FS Cole Koffler; Sr. TE/DE Trent Fletcher; Sr. RB/CB Tanner Nelson; Jr. QB Braeden Boyles

Key Bears: Sr. WR/FS Kapena Kamai Jr.; Jr. QB La’akea Asuega-Stark; Sr. OL Dylan Mahuna; Sr. MLB Chathan Foster

Breakdown: Edison kicks off the 2019 football season with a road game against Wailuku Baldwin in Hawaii … The Chargers hope to take a step forward after closing the regular season at 5-5 and dropping their first-round game in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs last fall … While Boyles returns at quarterback for Edison, junior Jacob Hanlon saw significant snaps throughout the offseason, too. Chargers coach Jeff Grady indicated that both would see playing time, especially early on in the season … Koffler led Edison with 715 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2018. Junior Ryan Rivituso also emerged as a deep threat in passing league … Nelson and Walters figure to be featured prominently in the Chargers’ backfield, and both also play on defense … Baldwin went 3-7 overall and 3-5 in the Maui League last season. The Bears last won a league title in 2016.

