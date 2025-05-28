Huntington Beach boys’ volleyball season ends one match short of state finals

Huntington Beach’s Logan Hutnick (11) tries to spike the ball past Mira Costa’s Alex Heins (99) and Grayson Bradford (20) in the CIF State Southern California Division 1 regional final on Saturday.

For the second time in eight days, Huntington Beach matched up with top-ranked Manhattan Beach Mira Costa in a high-stakes fight.

And for the second time in those bouts, the Mustangs walked away with the prize, this time securing a spot in the inaugural CIF State Division I championship match for boys’ volleyball.

Cooper Keane had 18 kills to lead Mira Costa over visiting Huntington Beach 26-24, 25-20, 25-16 on Saturday in a Southern California regional final, bringing an end to an otherwise remarkable season for the Oilers.

Huntington Beach’s Aiden Atencio (1) receives a serve against Mira Costa on Saturday. (James Carbone)

“In any given year, we could have been CIF champs and state champs,” Huntington Beach coach Craig Pazanti said. “We were the second best team in our section, second best team in Southern California, we’ve been one of the top teams in the country all year long, and just give these guys credit. These guys have busted their butts all year long.”

Huntington Beach (36-5) took three of its losses against Mira Costa (36-2), including a five-set defeat in the Southern Section Division 1 final on Friday, May 16. The Mustangs will be heavily favored against San Jose Archbishop Mitty (40-2) in the Division I state final on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Fresno City College.

“I feel completely lucky to be a part of it,” Mira Costa coach Greg Snyder said of his team advancing to the state finals. “To have the team that we have in the first year that it’s in existence, I feel like Mira Costa is set up to take it. I have complete respect for [Archbishop Mitty], but I feel like this team is hungry for that win.

“I’ve been dangling that carrot in front of them the entire season, and now that it’s close, I just see this team coming together, gelling and peaking just at the right time. A coach couldn’t ask for anymore.”

Huntington Beach’s Kaegan Ramdhani (0) spikes the ball against Mira Costa on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Grayson Bradford had seven kills and seven block assists for Mira Costa. Mateo Fuerbringer added eight kills, Alex Heins provided six kills and four block assists, and Wyatt Davis chipped in with six kills and three block assists. Andrew Chapin spread the ball around for 36 assists, adding two kills and a service ace.

The Oilers went undefeated in the Sunset League, delivering the program’s first league championship since 2016. Pazanti also noted that Huntington Beach played 21 matches against the top 10 teams in the Southern Section and went 17-4.

“We don’t duck anybody,” Pazanti said. “Year to year, we’re going to play against the best competition, and that’s how we get better. It would have been nice to get one more match, but can’t be disappointed when you have that kind of a season.”

The Huntington Beach boys’ volleyball team poses for a picture with the CIF State Southern California Division I regional finalist plaque. (James Carbone)

Huntington Beach was off to the races in the first set. Snyder utilized his two timeouts after the Mustangs had fallen into deficits of 9-4 and 17-8, respectively. A late run closed the gap, and when outside hitter Colin Choi (five kills) aggravated an ankle injury upon landing after a swing, Mira Costa capitalized by taking eight of the last 11 points to claim the extended set.

Mira Costa then won the last six points of the second set to take a commanding lead in the match.

“I thought through two sets, we had probably outplayed them for about 90% of the match,” Pazanti said. “But they went on a run late in set two, and they went on a run late in set one, and that was the difference. We lose our best passer [Choi] at the end of set one. Who knows — would of, should of, could of — but I’m guessing he doesn’t get hurt, we win set one and maybe it’s a different mental approach to the rest of the match.”

The Huntington Beach boys’ volleyball team celebrates a point against Mira Costa on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Logan Hutnick had a team-leading 17 kills to go with two block assists and an ace for Huntington Beach. Ben Arguello added nine kills and two block assists. Kai Gan distributed 28 assists.

The Oilers played the match without Nick Ganier Jr. available at middle blocker, due to illness. Kaegan Ramdhani stepped up with two kills and four block assists.

“It’s just tough,” said Choi, who returned to the action in the second set after having the injury taped. “I think we just ran out of gas, but I think we put our best foot forward today, and I can’t really complain.”

Huntington Beach’s Kai Gan (7) sets the ball, as Logan Hutnick (11) and Kaegan Ramdhani (0) look on against Mira Costa. (James Carbone)

Also in the CIF State Southern California regional finals:

Sage Hill 3, San Diego Clairemont 0: The top-seeded Lightning earned a 25-16, 25-22, 25-22 win at home on Saturday to advance to the CIF State Division III final.

Jackson Cryst had 32 kills to lead Sage Hill (22-11), which has won a dozen matches in a row. The Lightning will face San Francisco International (27-7) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the state championship match at Fresno City College.