Ocean View’s Hunter Miller shares Golden West League MVP award in boys’ volleyball

Ocean View High senior setter Hunter Miller earned a share of the Golden West League MVP award in boys’ volleyball.

Miller split the honor with Godinez senior outside hitter Luis Nieto and Garden Grove senior middle blocker Brandon Nguyen.

Miller, a Briar Cliff University signee, provided 660 assists, 306 digs, 177 kills, 80 service aces and 29 total blocks.

Seahawks senior outside hitter Jackson Petrovich and senior middle blocker Devon Vu received first-team accolades.

Petrovich pounded out a team-high 315 kills to go with 336 digs, 25 total blocks and 18 aces.

Vu had 185 kills, 162 digs, 52 total blocks and 36 aces.

Senior outside hitter Kermel Anwell and junior libero Aimar Herrera earned second-team honors for the Seahawks.

Ocean View went 19-8 overall and 6-4 in the league. The Seahawks completed a second half sweep of league with a five-set win at Godinez on April 22, finishing the regular season in third place to earn a berth into the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs.

A long playoff run followed, with the Seahawks advancing to the semifinals. Ocean View beat Santa Ana, top-seeded Hemet, La Quinta and Wildomar Elsinore, before being swept on the road by Santa Monica Pacifica Christian.

