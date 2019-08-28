Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Sports

Estancia hires Bishop Griggs to lead baseball program

Estancia Eagles Logo.png
By Matt Szabo Staff Writer 
Aug. 28, 2019
5:54 PM
Estancia High has hired Bishop Griggs as its head baseball coach, Eagles athletic director Nate Goellrich said in an email Wednesday.

Griggs takes over for Kevin Conlin, who resigned after two years to take the head baseball coach position at Portola High.

Griggs was an assistant coach at Estancia last year and previously the head coach at Westminster High and Saddleback High.

Estancia went 17-12 overall, 10-5 in the Orange Coast League last year on its way to its first outright league title since 2010. The Eagles advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoffs, their first quarterfinal appearance since 1989, before losing 2-0 to Pasadena Poly.

Goellrich said that last year, Griggs oversaw the Eagles’ pitching staff that had a team earned-run average of 2.29. Junior right-hander Jake Covey won the league’s Pitcher of the Year award.

"[Griggs’] familiarity of our program and student athletes is a great thing,” Conlin said.

::

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

SportsCosta Mesa Sports
Matt Szabo
Matt Szabo is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. A Southern California native and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduate, he has been covering sports for L.A. Times Community News since 2006, most extensively water polo and tennis. (714) 966-4614
