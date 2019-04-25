Estancia claims first outright Orange Coast League baseball title since 2010

“It means everything,” said Estancia junior catcher Garrett Palme, who hit a “traditional” two-run home run, his second of the season, in the second inning and went two for three for the game. “It’s been a long season, had some ups and downs, but we’ve pulled through. It says a lot about our team and the kind of guys that we have. We put a lot of time and effort into this sport, and we love the game. I think we’re very deserving of where we are, and I’m very proud of everybody on this team.”