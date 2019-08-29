Edison football improves to 2-0 with rout at Carson

At least one person in the stadium had experienced it before, when the lights went out late in the first half of Thursday night’s nonleague football game at Carson High.

Edison High junior quarterback Braeden Boyles said he was at the Monday Night Football game in 2011 between the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers, when things suddenly went dark at Candlestick Park.

Still, this was a bit of a different situation. This time Boyles was on the field, not in the stands.

“I mean, I’ve never played in [a game like that],” he said.

The lights came back on Thursday and play resumed within about 30 minutes. The Chargers scored a touchdown on their last drive of the first half, then came right back and scored again to open the second half.

Edison was on its way to a dominant 55-21 win at Carson. The Chargers improved to 2-0 for the first time since the 2016 season.

For the second straight game, Edison scored 50-plus points. The Chargers were up 21-7 when the lights went out with 1:40 left in the second quarter. They would eventually score on the drive, as junior quarterback Jacob Hanlon found senior receiver Cole Koffler on a 36-yard touchdown pass with 49 seconds remaining in the half.

The lights in the nonleague game between Edison and Carson suddenly go out during the second quarter on Thursday. (Drew A. Kelley)

Since the teams had already gone back to the locker room and had a break when the lights went out, halftime was canceled. Edison also got the ball to start the second half, and Boyles led the team on a 66-yard drive capped when senior Mike Walters scored from two yards out, his second rushing touchdown of the night.

Like in their first game, a 52-0 win over Wailuku (Hawaii) Baldwin on Aug. 16, the Chargers used two quarterbacks. Boyles started and finished with 166 yards passing, two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Hanlon, who played on two drives in the second quarter, had 71 yards passing and a touchdown.

Boyles’ final throw of the game was a 90-yard touchdown over the middle to Koffler, giving the visitors a 41-7 advantage midway through the third quarter. Koffler ended up with touchdown catches from both quarterbacks.

“It helps out the receivers because [the quarterbacks] are competing against each other, especially in practice,” Koffler said. “They’re competing with each other and they’re also friendly with each other, and that drives us to compete with them and make them the best that they can be.”

Edison coach Jeff Grady said his team had a total team effort in the win. The Chargers had to rally early, after Carson (0-2) scored on the game’s opening drive. Iomata Puni ran it in from a yard out.

But Edison junior Ryan Rivituso ran the ensuing kickoff back 99 yards for a touchdown, sprinting down the right sideline as the Chargers drew even.

Edison's Mike Walters runs the ball for a first down in a nonleague game at Carson on Thursday. (Drew A. Kelley)

Along with Walters’ 47 yards rushing and two scores, junior running back Mateo Liau also played well for Edison, with 11 carries for 76 yards.

Junior safety Jack Kosick had an interception on defense for Edison, which made sure it didn’t stay down on the scoreboard for long. The Chargers held the Colts to seven points into the fourth quarter, before Carson scored two late touchdowns.

“Starting fast has been huge for us,” Boyles said. “Last year, we didn’t start fast. This year, it’s been all about getting points early, getting ahead and staying ahead.”

Edison has its first home game of the season on Sept. 6, when it hosts Orange Lutheran at Huntington Beach High.

“We’re very excited,” Koffler said. “We’ve had this game circled on our calendar. First home game, right after Carson, Orange Lutheran. We’re going to be very amped up for that.”

Hanlon to Cole Koffler from 27 on the second play after halftime but still in second quarter due to lights going out. It is 27-7 Edison over Carson with :44 to go in first half. @DailyPilotSport @ocvarsity @EdisonSportsNet @EdisonFootball_ @SteveFryer @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/1lXBPH8Ivx — Rich Boyce (@richboyce4) August 30, 2019

Nonleague

Edison 55, Carson 21

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Edison 14 – 13 – 14 – 14 — 55

Carson 7 – 0 –0 – 14 — 21

FIRST QUARTER

C – Puni 1 run (Melano kick), 8:17.

E – Rivituso 99 kickoff return (Tro. Fletcher kick), 8:01.

E – Brown 20 pass from Boyles (Tro. Fletcher kick), 3:09.

SECOND QUARTER

E – Walters 1 run (Tro. Fletcher kick), 5:03.

E – Koffler 36 pass from Hanlon (kick failed), :49.

THIRD QUARTER

E – Walters 2 run (Tro. Fletcher kick), 8:22.

E – Koffler 90 pass from Boyles (Tro. Fletcher kick), 6:33.

FOURTH QUARTER

C – Foisia 15 pass from Ale (Melano kick), 11:55.

E – Boyles 7 run (Tro. Fletcher kick), 8:59.

E – Shappell 2 run (Tro. Fletcher kick), 5:28.

C – Ale 10 run (Melano kick), :30.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

E – Liau, 11-76.

C – Wilson, 13-58.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

E – Boyles, 9-13-1, 166, 2 TDs.

C – Ale, 9-19-1, 129, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

E – Koffler, 3-133, 2 TDs.

C – Foisia, 3-88, 1 TD.

::

