Week 1 High School Football Preview: Fountain Valley vs. North Torrance

tn-dpt-sp-fv-fountain-valley-football-preview-20190808-2.jpg
Fountain Valley quarterback Jimmy Russell, left, and running back Nathan Le, shown during practice on Aug. 8, will try to help the Barons get their first win of the season Friday.
(Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer )
By Matt Szabo Staff Writer 
Aug. 29, 2019
5:18 PM
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at North Torrance High

Key Barons: Jr. QB/FS Jimmy Russell; Sr. WR/CB Blake Anderson; Sr. SS Jerry Ngo

Key Saxons: Sr. RB/CB Stephen Bradford (13 carries for 57 yards); Jr. LB Koa Carroll (nine tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery); Sr MLB Nicholas Cobos (14 tackles)

Breakdown: Fountain Valley (0-1) and North Torrance (0-1) will both be looking to bounce back after season-opening losses last week ... The Barons lost 26-6 at Wildomar Elsinore, while the Saxons were blanked 25-0 by San Pedro ... Fountain, ranked No. 7 in the CIF Southern Section Division 7 preseason poll, fell out of the top 10 after the loss ... The Barons beat North Torrance 28-7 last year ... Bradford rushed for 1,863 yards and 22 touchdowns last year for North Torrance, helping the Saxons advance to the Division 9 semifinals.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

SportsFountain Valley Sports
Matt Szabo
Matt Szabo is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. A Southern California native and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduate, he has been covering sports for L.A. Times Community News since 2006, most extensively water polo and tennis. (714) 966-4614
