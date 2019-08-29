Week 1 High School Football Preview: Fountain Valley vs. North Torrance

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at North Torrance High

Key Barons: Jr. QB/FS Jimmy Russell; Sr. WR/CB Blake Anderson; Sr. SS Jerry Ngo

Key Saxons: Sr. RB/CB Stephen Bradford (13 carries for 57 yards); Jr. LB Koa Carroll (nine tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery); Sr MLB Nicholas Cobos (14 tackles)

Breakdown: Fountain Valley (0-1) and North Torrance (0-1) will both be looking to bounce back after season-opening losses last week ... The Barons lost 26-6 at Wildomar Elsinore, while the Saxons were blanked 25-0 by San Pedro ... Fountain, ranked No. 7 in the CIF Southern Section Division 7 preseason poll, fell out of the top 10 after the loss ... The Barons beat North Torrance 28-7 last year ... Bradford rushed for 1,863 yards and 22 touchdowns last year for North Torrance, helping the Saxons advance to the Division 9 semifinals.

