Week 1 High School Football Preview: Los Amigos vs. Ocean View

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Ocean View High

Key Lobos: Sr. WR/CB/K Joshua Barriga; Sr. WR/CB Adolfo Chavez; Sr. OLB Juan Contreras; Sr. ILB Moises Magdaleno

Key Seahawks: Sr. QB Braden Crabtree; Sr. WR Brandon Alcaraz; Sr.DE Josh Roberts; Jr. RB/LB Jonathan Gonzalez

Breakdown: Los Amigos (0-1), led by first-year coach Maopu Tuato, opened its season last week with a 27-7 loss to Dana Hills, while Ocean View makes its season debut in the Seahawks’ home game … Ocean View has routed Los Amigos in nonleague games each of the past two seasons, including last year’s 41-7 victory in another season opener … The Seahawks are not ranked in CIF Southern Section Division 12 and lost a lot from last year’s team that went 9-2 and earned a share of the Pac 4 League title, including co-league MVP quarterback Noah Hickman to graduation … Crabtree, the son of Sage Hill head coach BJ Crabtree, is more of a pocket passer than Hickman, and Ocean View coach Luis Nuñez has praised his strong arm.

