High School Roundup: Los Amigos football drops opener against Dana Hills

The Los Amigos High football team lost to Dana Hills 27-7 in a season opener on Friday night at Garden Grove High.

Senior wide receiver Adolfo Chavez caught a 20-yard touchdown from senior quarterback Justin Boyer in the third quarter, which cut the Lobos’ deficit to 20-7.

Los Amigos senior inside linebacker Moises Magdaleno had 12 tackles. Senior outside linebacker Juan Contreras and Chavez each had an interception.

Lobos coach Maopu Tuato said that the players wore stickers on their helmets bearing the initials of Harold McDowell, who died in April. He had been named the successor to Carl Agnew as head coach.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Costa Mesa 3, Segerstrom 0: Senior opposite Malia Tufuga had 13 kills and four service aces to lead the host Mustangs to a 25-6, 25-15, 25-19 victory in nonleague play on Friday.

Advertisement

Costa Mesa improved to 6-1 overall.

San Clemente 3, Laguna Beach 2: Senior outside hitter Cambria Hall had a team-high 21 kills, but the visiting Breakers’ eight-match winning streak ended with a 22-25, 25-18, 25-18, 16-25, 15-10 loss in a nonleague match on Friday.

Senior outside hitter Piper Naess had 15 kills and 25 digs for Laguna Beach (8-1). Sophomore opposite Sophie Reavis had 15 kills, and senior libero Hallie Carballo provided 31 digs.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.