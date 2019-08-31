High School Roundup: Corona del Mar boys’ water polo wins Long Beach Poly tournament

The Corona del Mar High boys’ water polo team won the Long Beach Poly tournament Saturday, defeating rival Long Beach Wilson 10-8 in the championship match at Belmont Plaza.

Senior Tyler Harvey scored a match-high four goals for CdM (5-0), including the eventual winning goal in the fourth quarter. Harvey also had three assists. Senior Tanner Pulice added three goals for the Sea Kings, who got two goals from Aden Mina and one goal from Gavin Reed.

Goalkeeper Harrison Smith made 12 saves for CdM, which led 8-3 in the third quarter before Wilson scored five straight goals to tie it in the fourth.

Earlier Saturday, CdM beat Walnut 15-2 in a quarterfinal match. Pulice scored four goals and Mina, Harvey and Brennen Gaut had two each. Pulice and Reed each had four goals in a 12-5 win over Redondo Union in the semifinals.

Newport Harbor 15, The Bishop’s School of La Jolla 12: The Sailors won their season opener Saturday on the road.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Laguna Beach High girls’ cross-country team placed seventh with 262 points in the varsity race of the Great Cow Run at Don Knabe Community Regional Park in Cerritos.

Senior Sierra Read led the Breakers’ pack with a time of 19 minutes 10.3 seconds, finishing in 27th place. The scoring five of Read, Sydney Schaefgen, Coco Reed, Kaitlin Ryan and Morgan Falkowski ran with a gap of 44 seconds.

Marina junior Marikay Schwab paced the local girls in the race with a time of 18:53.9.

Edison was led by senior Savannah Crowley (20:14.2), while senior Sierra Green (20:18.5) was first to cross the line for Huntington Beach.

The Chargers put forth the area’s best showing in the boys’ varsity race, coming in 12th place with 408 points.

Junior Jeff Ritter posted a time of 16:15.3, leading a scoring group for Edison that sported a spread of 35 seconds. Reyce Connell, Wylie Cleugh, Luke Fowler and August Garcia made up the rest of the scoring quintet.

Junior Elin Mitchel led Huntington Beach with a time of 16:36.5.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

The Huntington Beach High girls’ volleyball team lost to Chico Pleasant Valley 25-20, 25-20 in the final of the Burbank Tournament on Saturday afternoon.

In the semifinals, the Oilers defeated La Canada 26-24, 25-19.

Huntington Beach (13-4) had a nine-match winning streak snapped in the championship match.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Diamond Bar 190, Edison 200: Chaemin Kim was the low score for Edison in Thursday’s nonleague match at Meadowlark Golf Course, shooting one-over-par 37.

Edison is 0-2.

::

