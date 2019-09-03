High School Roundup: Corona del Mar girls’ tennis wins season opener

The Corona del Mar High girls’ tennis team opened its season with a 12-6 victory at San Clemente in a nonleague match on Tuesday.

The doubles teams of Reece Kenerson and Alden Mulroy, as well as Olivia Sipiora and Tori Varela, swept their sets.

Hannah Jervis and Jane Paulsen won two singles sets apiece. The doubles team of Ashley Thomas and Cate Wood also won two sets.

Newport Harbor 11, Sunny Hills 7: The doubles pairings of Riley DeCinces and Bree Clarke, Amra Barton and Kendall Solomon, and Avery Wooden and Trish Harano all swept in doubles for the visiting Sailors in Tuesday’s nonleague match.

Kristin Lindh and Ruby Hammond each won one singles set for Newport Harbor (1-2).

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Costa Mesa 3, Katella 0: Malia Tufuga had 11 kills to lead the Mustangs to a 25-17, 25-19, 25-12 nonleague victory at home on Tuesday.

Sophia Maniaci added four service aces for Costa Mesa (10-7).

San Clemente 3, Edison 0: The host Chargers were swept by the Tritons 25-22, 25-19, 25-13 on Tuesday in nonleague play.

Edison dropped to 4-4.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Edison 206, Mater Dei 210: Medalist Erin Johnson carded an even-par 35 to lead the Chargers in a nonleague match on Tuesday at Willowick Golf Course in Santa Ana.

Edison improved to 1-1.

FIELD HOCKEY

Newport Harbor 2, Glendora 0: Mackenzie Simon and Lindsey Blanchfield scored goals for the host Sailors in Tuesday’s nonleague game.

Makenzie Trigo added an assist for Newport Harbor (1-1).

Studio City Harvard-Westlake 4, Edison 2: The host Chargers fell to the Wolverines in their season opener on Tuesday.

