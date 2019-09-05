Week 2 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. Palos Verdes

When/where: 3 p.m. Friday at Palos Verdes High

Key CdM Sea Kings: Sr. QB Ethan Garbers (51 of 72 passing for 820 yards, 13 TDs and two INTs); Sr. WR/LB John Humphreys (18 catches for 282 yards and three TDs); Sr. WR/FS Bradley Schlom (16 catches for 219 yards and six TDs); Sr. CB Chandler Fincher (10 tackles, one tackle for loss)

Key Palos Verdes Sea Kings: Sr. RB/CB Jacob Wilson (32 carries for 138 yards and one TD); Sr. WR/FS Julian Alessi (eight catches for 118 yards and two TDs); Sr. QB Jake Jellison (12 of 27 passing for 175 yards, two TDs and one INT)

Breakdown: Corona del Mar (2-0) travels to play Palos Verdes (2-0) in a nonleague matchup of two teams that have the Sea King as their mascot … CdM, which fell one spot to No. 3 in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 poll this week, is coming off a 42-14 win at Mountain View Saint Francis last week. Palos Verdes, ranked No. 4 in Division 4, won 27-21 at Moorpark last week … Both teams were CIF runner-up a year ago, CdM in Division 4 and Palos Verdes in Division 5 … Friday’s game is at 3 p.m. because Palos Verdes does not have lights at its stadium … Palos Verdes has won at least a share of eight straight Bay League titles … CdM beat Palos Verdes 28-6 last season.

