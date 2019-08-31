High School Roundup: Corona del Mar football wins at Mountain View St. Francis

Senior quarterback Ethan Garbers threw four touchdowns as the Corona del Mar High football team posted a 42-14 win at Mountain View St. Francis on Friday night.

Garbers completed 26 of 40 passes for 330 yards, also throwing two interceptions. He threw two touchdowns each to Bradley Schlom and Mark Redman for CdM (2-0).

Schlom finished with eight catches for 122 yards and four total touchdowns, also adding a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a rushing score.

John Humphreys had 11 catches for 120 yards for CdM, which overcame a first-quarter injury to senior receiver Simon Hall. CdM coach Dan O’Shea said in a text message that Hall was removed for precautionary reasons with a slight ankle sprain.

Advertisement

Camilo Arquette had 65 yards rushing and a touchdown for St. Francis (0-1).

CdM, ranked No. 2 in CIF Southern Section Division 3, returns to action with a game Sept. 6 at Palos Verdes.

Newport Harbor 31, Aptos 28: Cole Lavin threw for three touchdowns, as the Sailors rallied for a road victory in nonleague play on Friday.

Newport Harbor trailed 21-17 entering the fourth quarter before Lavin threw touchdowns to Jake Keliikoa and Austin Muro less than two minutes apart.

Advertisement

Mason Walker had four catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. Justin McCoy rushed for 71 yards and one touchdown.

Newport Harbor (2-0) remains on the road to face Aliso Niguel (2-0) on Sept. 6.

8-MAN FOOTBALL

Sage Hill 56, North Valley Military Institute 14: The Lightning earned a season-opening win Friday at home.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Long Beach Poly tournament: Corona del Mar won twice Friday in the first day of the two-day tournament.

The Sea Kings (2-0) beat Los Altos 19-3, and Edison 20-4.

CdM plays Walnut in a tournament quarterfinal match Saturday at 9 a.m. at Long Beach Cabrillo.

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.